San Francisco Supervisor Jackie Fielder dealing with health crisis, office says she hasn't resigned

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The Brief SF Sup. Jackie Fielder's office on Friday issued a statement saying that she is going through an "acute health crisis", but has not resigned. There are reports she is in the hospital and that she hasn't been at City Hall or public meetings for about 2 weeks. Mayor Lurie issued a statement wishing Fielder a speedy recovery.



San Francisco District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder's office issued a statement Friday night saying that she is "going through an acute personal health crisis" but that the supervisor has not resigned.

What we know:

This is likely because there are reports the Mission District supervisor is in the hospital and is planning to resign her post.

The statement from her office indicated they were not at liberty to share details of her health situation, but added, "We appreciate the support people have given us and are proud of her for taking care of herself." Her office added that they are prioritizing her health first and foremost.

Mission Local and The San Francisco Standard report that Fielder, who was elected in 2024, has not been at City Hall or at public meetings for about two weeks.

Fielder, 31, has been one of the more progressive voices on the Board of Supervisors during her tenure. She is a former San Francisco State University teacher who has described herself as "a Latina renter and Democratic Socialist." She also represents the Portola and Bernal Heights neighborhoods in District 9. She is a self-described climate and environmental justice advocate.

From 2018 to 2020, Fielder taught "Race, Women, and Class" at San Francisco State University in the College of Ethnic Studies.

Before becoming a supervisor, Fielder was co-director of Stop the Money Pipeline, a national coalition and campaign focused on disrupting the flow of money to fossil fuel companies, where she worked on climate financial regulation.

What's next:

If she does resign, Mayor Daniel Lurie would make an appointment to fill her term. This could be an opportunity for Lurie to install a more moderate politician in a historically progressive district.

What they're saying:

Mayor Lurie issued a statement regarding Fielder on Friday evening.

"I am sending Supervisor Fielder my best wishes for a speedy recovery. She is a dedicated advocate for her community. I am encouraging everyone to give her the time and space to get better so she can do that work fully, and I’m wishing her strength and all the best for her health."

KTVU is reaching out to other city officials to learn more about the situation as this news develops.

SF City Attorney David Chiu's office issued a statement, which KTVU received before Mayor Lurie's. It reads, "Our thoughts are with Supervisor Fielder. We wish her a quick recovery and encourage her to take the time and space necessary to thoroughly consider any potential resignation."

"What matters to me above all else is the wellbeing of a colleague, who happens also to be a good person and a dedicated public servant. Know that we are all pulling for you, (Jackie Fielder)," District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey wrote in a post on X.

We will update this story with the latest information.

The Source Sup. Fielder's office, statements from SF Mayor and City Attorney's Office, reporting from The San Francisco Standard, Mission Local and Bay City News.