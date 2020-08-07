San Francisco sushi restaurant debuts outdoor dining domes

The coronavirus crisis has altered daily life, in ways both big and small.

Public gatherings are a no-go. Distance learning is the new normal. And Al Fresco dining is a lifeline for many restaurants.

The new health and safety restrictions have been an adjustment but required in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The owner of a Japanese restaurant in San Francisco has gone much further to keep customers safe during the pandemic.

Sushi Hashiri, a Michelin-starred restaurant in the city's South of Market neighborhood, is now offering "dome seating."

According to the Chronicle, the domes provide a safer outdoor dining experience for customers amid COVID-19.

The domes cost around $1,400 each, but the owner believes the "quarantine bubbles' are a good investment and plans to purchase more.