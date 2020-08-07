Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco sushi restaurant debuts outdoor dining domes

By KTVU Digital
Published 
Coronavirus in the Bay Area
KTVU FOX 2

Sushi dome’s debut at San Francisco SoMa restaurant

San Francisco's Sushi Hashiri in South of Market is now offering domed-outdoor seating to give customers peace of mind during the pandemic.

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - The coronavirus crisis has altered daily life, in ways both big and small. 

Public gatherings are a no-go. Distance learning is the new normal. And Al Fresco dining is a lifeline for many restaurants. 

The new health and safety restrictions have been an adjustment but required in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

The owner of a Japanese restaurant in San Francisco has gone much further to keep customers safe during the pandemic.

Sushi Hashiri, a Michelin-starred restaurant in the city's South of Market neighborhood, is now offering "dome seating." 

According to the Chronicle, the domes provide a safer outdoor dining experience for customers amid COVID-19. 

The domes cost around $1,400 each, but the owner believes the "quarantine bubbles' are a good investment and plans to purchase more.  