San Francisco: Suspect attacks 'visibly disabled' man after yelling at Waymo

Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a "visibly disabled" man, all while yelling at a Waymo earlier this month.

Police say around 1 a.m. on July 5, witnesses reported a person down in the 2300 block of Buchanan Street. The victim was a man suffering from life-threatening injuries including a fractured skull, and he was unconscious when the police arrived.

The victim provided the police a key piece for their investigation: he caught the entire incident on video. SFPD shared his video in search of the suspect.

Video shows the suspect, dressed in light blue jeans, a black jacket and baseball cap. He looks like your average tech bro, with an Apple airpod visible in his ear and a tote bag slung over his arm throughout the entire video.

The suspect can be seen standing in front of a Waymo vehicle, apparently stopping it from moving forward.

"I wanna see it! C'mon Waymo! Gimme something to work with!" the suspect yells at the car.

As the man yells at the Waymo, the vehicle can be heard making a safety announcement. That's where the video cuts off.

Police say the victim, who was standing nearby recording, told the suspect that he should probably let the car leave. That's when police say the suspect lunged at the man, causing him to fall.

The victim was then assaulted on the ground, according to police. The victim was also identified as cognitively impaired and being "visibly disabled."

Police are still searching for the suspect, who is described as 25-30 years old with a medium complexion and facial hair. Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to reach out to SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.