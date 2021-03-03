San Francisco teachers waiting for priority vaccine access codes

San Francisco school teachers are still waiting for the codes that give them priority status for the COVID vaccine.



Alameda, Contra Costa and San Mateo counties all received their codes on Tuesday.

But San Francisco did not, because the city's Moscone Center vaccination site was all booked.

The state says it's working with the city and school district on getting teachers vaccinated as quickly as possible.

The school district says it's waiting on the codes, and is directing staff to sign up for the state website alerting them on when it's their turn for the vaccine.

