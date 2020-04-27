San Francisco to close roads in Golden Gate Park, McLaren Park during stay-at-home order

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced on Monday that roads at two public parks will be closed to support social distancing.

Starting on Tuesday, a portion of John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park and John F. Shelley Drive in John McLaren Park will be closed to vehicles for the duration of the city's stay-at-home order through May.

The street closures are intended to give people who exercise in Golden Gate Park McLaren Park more space for social distancing.

“We know that people need to go outside, whether to get exercise or just clear their head, and closing JFK and Shelley Drive to cars will make it easier for people who choose to leave their home to stay six feet apart from others,” said Mayor Breed.

The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department will close JFK Drive to traffic from Kezar Drive to Transverse Drive until the stay-at-home order is lifted. This street closure is the same as the regular Sunday street closure in Golden Gate Park, the city said.

Shelley Drive in McLaren Park will be closed to traffic for the duration of the Stay Home Order. The gates at Cambridge and Mansell Streets will be locked, closing the entire Shelley Drive loop to vehicles.

While the street closures are intended to increase space for people to get outside, city officials want to remind the public that park users must practice social distancing. People over 60 years old, or who have underlying health conditions are asked to stay inside.