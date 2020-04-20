San Francisco tracking COVID-19 cases by zip code; highlights longstanding racial disparities

The City of San Francisco on Monday released a map of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code that highlights the racial and income disparities in infections.

The data tracker is yet another resource to help the city tackle the virus and better assist those communities disproportionately impacted by the virus.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the map reflects," the existing health disparities and inequality that existed within our city before COVID-19, which is why we continue to focus on protecting our most vulnerable residents."

The highest number of cases are currently in the 94110 zip code, the Mission. The data tracker shows that of the city's 1,200 confirmed cases, 25% of the patients are Hispanic or Latino. Although they make up 15% of San Francisco's population. City leaders said it likely reflects risk factors such as living in crowded conditions, whether residents have sufficient support to stay home and reduce their outings.

“Health emergencies exploit the inequalities in society. People with fewer resources, chronic illnesses, underlying health conditions and who have experienced institutionalized stigma and discrimination are going to be more at risk for getting sick,” said Dr. Colfax. “This map is sobering. But, unfortunately, it is not surprising.”

At Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, more than 80% of the hospitlized COVID-19 patients are Latino. The city said that figure is much higher than the usual Latino patient population at that hospital which is normally about 30%.

"Nationally, people of color and low-income communities are hardest hit by the coronavirus. For many, the disparate impact of COVID-19 on people of color comes as no surprise,” said Sheryl Davis, Executive Director, San Francisco Human Rights Commission. “The systemic problems of food insecurity, unequal housing access, limited transit options and opportunity gaps in communities of color contribute to the impact the pandemic is having on our Asian Pacific Islander, Black and Latino communities."

The city's COVID-19 tracker can be found here.