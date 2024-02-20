Off-and-on rain showers – and rainbows – are expected to continue into Tuesday in the Bay Area, as a storm system that brought high winds, power outages and flooding over the long weekend continues to persist.

Some of the most intense weather has already passed: The wind advisories were canceled on Tuesday.

But the possibility of Tuesday thunderstorms could still cause localized flash flooding throughout Northern California.

The Weather Prediction Center forecasts the storm could drop up to a three-quarters of an inch of rain per hour in the Bay Area, Santa Cruz and the Sacramento Valley until 4 p.m.

The NWS says that there is even a chance of a tornado, along with hail and lightning, especially at the coast.

Intermittent heavy rain could continue through the evening, and a few showers could linger on Wednesday.

The rains have already caused road damage along Niles Canyon Road in Fremont, downed trees throughout the region, and knocked out power to thousands.

There were also mudslides, including State Route Highway 9 in Saratoga, which was closed between Sanborn Road and Redwood Gulch for at least a day so that Caltrans could do repairs.

Drier skies are expected on Thursday.

State Route 9 mudslide. Photo: City of Saratoga

Theen Thary captured this rainbow at the Port of Oakland. Feb. 20, 2024

A rainbow shines over the Port of Oakland after several days of storms. Feb. 19, 2024. Photo: Jim Schultz

Arisai Navarrete sent in this picture of a rainbow in Martinez. Feb. 19, 2023

Double rainbow over a field. Feb. 19, 2024. Photo: Jennifer Nobriga

Cristina Rosales took a rainbow photo in Colma. Feb. 19, 2024

Rainbow in Alameda. Feb. 19, 2024

Amit Srivastava took a photo of a rainbow in South San Francisco. Feb. 19, 2024