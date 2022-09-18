San Francisco Unified teachers to get pay raises

article

The San Francisco Unified School District and United Educators of San Francisco say they have reached an agreement for the 2022-23 school year, which includes a 6% raise for teachers and paraeducators.

Both groups say the new deal also gives teachers additional prep time, and dedicated substitute teachers at certain schools.



"This agreement is an important investment in our educators, and an important step for SFUSD to attract and retain talented professionals," said SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne. "I want to thank our educators who continue to teach and nurture students every day in SFUSD schools and classrooms. We are committed to working with our labor partners to cultivate a vibrant education workforce and partnering on efforts to sustain these investments."

According to the agreement, the raises go into effect July 1, 2022.

The new deal gives teachers in K-5 schools will get 195 minutes of prep time during the work week. High school and middle school teachers will get a prep period for the same amount of time.



The tentative agreement will be finalized upon a vote by the San Francisco Board of Education at an upcoming meeting next month.

