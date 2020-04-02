San Francisco unveils new walk-up, drive-thru testing site

article

In line with several cities around the Bay Area working to increase their COVID-19 testing capacity, San Francisco opened a new walk-up and drive-thru testing site on Thursday.

The testing site is located at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, just off 23rd Street and Potrero Avenue.

Patients can drop by Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but they must have a referral from a San Francisco Health Network provider or urgent care facility. Appointments are conducted every 15 minutes.

The site's drive-thru area can accommodate two cars simultaneously and patients who walk-in for testing.

In March, 3,900 coronavirus test were administered in San Francisco. The city's goal for April is to conduct 50,000 tests.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said the site will help the city meet its critical goal and foster a better understanding of how the disease is spreading within the community.

