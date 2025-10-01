Urban Alchemy worker killed after asking man to stop using drugs outside library

The Brief Urban Alchemy worker Joey Alexander, 60, died Tuesday after being shot outside San Francisco’s Main Public Library when he asked a man to stop using drugs nearby. Police arrested 42-year-old Edmund Bowen at the scene; he is expected to face formal murder charges this week. Family and colleagues remembered Alexander as a man who turned his life around, loved his job, and was dedicated to making the streets safer.



An Urban Alchemy worker in San Francisco was shot and killed after asking a man to stop using drugs outside a public library, according to colleagues.

The shooting happened on Friday, near the city’s Main Public Library. The victim, 60-year-old Joey Alexander, was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Remembering Joey Alexander

Friends and coworkers gathered on Wednesday at the scene of the shooting to pay their respects.

"I’m still processing it," said Ronald Carter, a coworker. "My heart is hurting right now, because that was my brother. We’ve been through thick and thin together... I can’t wait for his family to see this — let him know that we had his back."

Urban Alchemy spokesperson Jess Montejano said Alexander was trying to make the streets safer when the confrontation occurred.

Confrontation turns deadly

Police said the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Edmund Bowen, pulled out a shotgun and fired at Alexander at close range after an argument.

Montejano said Alexander had asked the gunman to stop doing drugs in front of the library, as there were women and children around.

Featured article

"The suspect didn't like that," said Montejano. "They exchanged some words. My understanding is he said, 'f— Urban Alchemy,' pulled a shotgun out of his bag and shot him in the torso area."

Sheriff’s deputies and police were nearby and responded to the scene.

Bowen was arrested and remains in custody. A charging decision is expected Thursday, with prosecutors likely to pursue a murder charge before the end of the week.

A story of change and redemption

Alexander’s family and friends said they want him remembered for the positive changes he made in his life and for others.

His brother, Marvin Alexander, said Joey Alexander had turned his life around after time behind bars and found purpose in helping others.

"He wanted to make right what he'd done in his past," the man said. "Whatever he was doing, it was the right thing. He loved his job, I know that. He loved his job."

Alexander leaves behind two sons. His family said his legacy should be defined not by his past, but by the man he became.

"I want people to remember my little brother for this: don’t look at him for what he’d done," Marvin Alexander said. "Look at him for what he was doing."