San Francisco Wag Hotel accused of mistreating dogs in viral TikTok videos

The San Francisco Wag Hotel has been accused of mistreating dogs under its care.

In a string of social media posts, the dog boarding chain not connected to the dog-walking startup of the same name, has been accused of neglecting pets, according to SFGate.

Because of the online fury, Wag Hotel has locked its Twitter account, limited comments on its Instagram account, and restricted Yelp reviews.

A TikTok user named Michelle was the first person to publicly criticize the San Francisco location last week. She posts content about her dog Miso.

She said in the video she experienced a lot of issues during her dog's Aug. 5-7 stay. She was allegedly refused access to a camera to monitor Miso’s room remotely until the second day of his stay, an amenity in which she had paid extra.

"When I picked him up, he was covered in urine all over his body, all over his paws, all up to his elbows and he was in a very, very poor mental state," Michelle said in the video.

She alleged in a Yelp review posted on the company’s page that her dog was subject to poor accommodations during his stay.

"It is my opinion that Miso was not put in the proper accommodations — and that's not only why the staff refused to share a video link but also why he came home in such poor condition," she wrote in her review.

Wag Hotels chief operating officer Michael Griggs told SFGate that "there were a few issues with Miso's recent stay," but denied that Miso was subject to poor accommodations or mistreatment.

Michelle's video has received more than 2 million views as of Monday afternoon, and more customers stepped forward in the comments with claims of their dogs being mistreated while staying at Wag Hotels.

Wag has nine locations in California, including four across the Bay Area.