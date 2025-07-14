Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco Walgreens manager convicted of assault in shoplifter attack

Published  July 14, 2025 7:26pm PDT
San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A Walgreens manager was convicted of assault for attacking a shoplifter outside a San Francisco store.

Manager recovered stolen shampoo

What we know:

Prosecutors said Guang Huong, 46, recovered a stolen shampoo bottle from the man outside the Walgreens on Castro Street on March 19. But after recovering the item, Huong repeatedly punched the man while holding a key protruding from his fist.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins acknowledged community frustration over retail theft but called the violence unacceptable.

Huong is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 15.

