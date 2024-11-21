The Bay Area got walloped with rain on Wednesday and two locations received more than 11 inches of precipitation in the last 24 hours.

Both spots are near the Russian River, which spans Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

Venado, which is west of Healdsburg and has an elevation of 1,200 feet, received 11.92 inches – that's nearly a foot – of rain between Wednesday at 5 a.m. to Thursday at 5 a.m.

And Austin Creek in the Cazadero Area, which has an elevation of 1,259 feet, got 11.37 inches in the same time period.

Other spots in the Bay Area received 24-hour rainfall totals from about half an inch to nearly 11 inches in the North Bay.

More rain is expected on Thursday and Friday.