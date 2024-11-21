The Bay Area was hit with the first significant rainfall of the season this week, with more rain expected on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The wet, windy weather caused major delays at the San Francisco International Airport and major power outages in the North Bay.

You might be wondering how wet was it?

Here are the 24-hour rain totals starting from 5 a.m. Wednesday, with nearly 11 inches collecting in the North Bay.

Venadao 11.92 inches

Austin Creek 11. 37 inches

Healdsburg 10.57 inches

Cazadero 10.33 inches

Santa Rosa 7.07 inches

Guerneville 7.21 inches

St. Helena 5.63 inches

San Anselmo 4.88 inches

Kentfield 4.73 inches

Yountville 4.53 inches

Sonoma 2.87 inches

Napa 2.48 inches

San Francisco .53 of an inch

SFO .45 of an inch

The National Weather Service says Thursday will be blustery with wind and rain still present in the North Bay and Peninsula.

On Friday, meteorologists say there will be a "kicker," bringing another round of rain and snow.

Speaking of snow, drivers had a hard time navigating Interstate 80 near Tahoe on Wednesday night because of low visibility and slippery conditions.

"It's crazy," Travis Jackson said. "I didn't expect this out of California. I thought it was going to be sunny. I wasn't ready for it at all."

The California Highway Patrol is insisting that drivers must have snow chains, snow tires or four-wheel drive to drive through the mountain areas.

There will be a slight break in the rain on Saturday, with more rain ahead on Sunday.