San Francisco weather: Here's what cities will be the hottest this week

The Bay Area is going to heat up this week with some inland areas seeing triple digits, and other areas seeing maximum temperatures up to 15 degrees above average, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat will definitely be a concern for firefighters, and this concern will last through Friday morning in higher elevations because of dry conditions and low humidity, the NWS said.

Most of the Bay Area will see a "minor" or "moderate" heat bump, the NWS said.

But other cities will see a "major" heat wave, which may affect the health of residents living there, the NWS said.

Concord will be in the low 100s for much of the week, the NWS said.

Livermore will hover around 99 to 100 degrees.

Sunnyvale, Napa and San Rafael will see temps in the mid-90s.

The peak of the fall heat wave this week will be Wednesday.