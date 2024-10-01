San Francisco sees hottest day of the year

San Francisco experienced its hottest day of the year on Tuesday, with temperatures hitting the mid-90s.

Residents flocked to local beaches to escape the heat.

Berkeley's Zach Pine said the San Francisco weather was similar to Southern California's weather.

Before venturing out, San Francisco's Madeleine Gerhart made sure she was prepared, saying, "I filled up my water bottle and I put on my sunscreen before I got out here."

City officials recommended staying hydrated to dodge heat-related illnesses and suggested finding air-conditioned spaces to keep cool.

Drawn by cooler temperatures, people from the hotter East Bay, including areas like Concord, which saw a high of 103 degrees, and Oakland, with its peak of 97 degrees, came to San Francisco.