San Francisco weather: Rain pounds down, standing water on highways

East Bay

Before sunrise, there was flooding on westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Castro Valley at Redwood Road.

Caltrans crews were seen in knee-deep water, working hard to drain three lanes before the sun came up.

Another van got stuck in the water on Interstate 80 in El Cerrito and Interstate Highway 880 at Dixon Landing Road near Fremont was also flooded.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Adrian Lopez reminded drivers not to wade through standing water because you might hydroplane.

The National Weather Service said it would rain all morning, accompanied by strong gusts of wind.

The NWS issued a flood advisory from Oakland to Fremont until 9:30 a.m.

Peninsula

There was a high surf warning in Pacifica, where strong winds were also whipping along the coastline.

Waves of up to 30 to 45 feet were predicted along Pacific coast beaches from 3 p.m. Thursday through 3 a.m. Saturday.

The NWS issued flood advisories for San Mateo County, including Pacifica, Halfmoon Bay and Redwood City.

San Francisco

San Francisco saw light rain on Thursday morning, which didn't seem to deter early morning shoppers outside a shoe store carrying all sorts of sneakers ahead of the NBA All-Star weekend, as rumors of the Warriors' players showing up was an added enticement.

"It's cold out here," acknowledged Angelo Ramirez from Tampa, Florida.

But he said it was OK, he had hand warmers and good coffee.

"Can't complain," he said.

North Bay

The North Bay began clearing from heaving rain about 7 a.m., according to the NWS, but isolated showers could persist throughout the day.

Still, there was a flood advisory issued for Novato, Inverness, Mill Valley and San Rafael until 9:45 a.m.

Santa Cruz

The heaviest rainfall in the Bay Area is expected farther south in Santa Cruz, where there is a flash flood warning until 9:15 a.m.

The San Lorenzo River in Felton was at 15.5 feet early Thursday morning and was rising about a foot an hour.

Moderate flooding occurs when the river is at 19 feet, and major flooding occurs when the river crests at 21 feet.

Sierra

Several feet of snow is expected to blanket the Sierra, in what the NWS called "the strongest storm of the season" so far.

Hourly accumulations could range from two to four inches.

The rain will continue off-and-on all day, clearing up by Friday.