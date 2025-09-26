San Francisco police offer $50K reward for alleged wheelchair killer
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are offering a $50,000 reward in the search for a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man in a wheelchair.
Victim identified
What we know:
The shooting happened Aug. 5 around 5:02 a.m. near 20th and Shotwell streets, killing 32-year-old Keith Albert, according to police.
Killer still at large
What you can do:
Investigators said the suspect remains at large and urged the public to help. The $50,000 reward is for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the gunman.
Anyone with information or who recognizes the person of interest is asked to call the Police Department’s homicide unit at 415-553-9249.
The Source: This report is based on information from the San Francisco Police Department.