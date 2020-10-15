San Francisco Zoo announces reward after ring-tailed lemur goes missing

article

The San Francisco Zoo & Gardens announced a reward Thusday afternoon for information leading to the safe return of Maki, a 21-year-old ring-tailed lemur.

The reward is in the amount of $2,100 – equivalent to $100 for every year of Maki’s life.

Maki was discovered missing Wednesday morning from the Lipman Family Lemur Forest in the San Francisco Zoo, zoo officials said Wednesday.

Zoo officials late Wednesday night had no clues as to who may have broken into the zoo overnight and taken the lemur, the oldest (and slowest) of the zoo's lemurs.

Zoo officials say Maki requires special care, and is in danger if he does not receive it.

“We understand that lemurs are adorable animals, but Maki is a highly endangered animal that requires special care. We are asking the public for help in his return," said Dr. Jason Watters, Executive Vice President of Animal Behavior and Wellness.

San Francisco police are investigating the theft, and anyone who has any information that could help police as asked to call SFPD's 24 Hour Tip Line at 1 (415) 575-4444.