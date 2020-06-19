San Francisco Zoo confirms 3 marsupials found dead, mountain lion may be responsible

San Francisco Zoo officials confirmed on Friday that three marsupials were found dead this week at their outdoor exhibitions.

Findings suggest the two wallaroos and a red kangaroo were killed by a "local wild carnivore," zoo officials said. Steps were taken to prevent further loss.

Zoo officials said, "with the unusual [sighting] and capture of a young mountain lion in San Francisco this week, the Zoo is investigating whether this could be the perpetrator."

The mountain lion was captured early Thursday by Oracle Park after being seen this week in the downtown area and was released to an open preserve.