San Francisco's 4/20 celebration canceled again: Here's what's going on instead

The Brief San Francisco’s official 4/20 celebration at Golden Gate Park’s "Hippie Hill" has been canceled for the third consecutive year. Organizers stated that the sanctioned event was called off primarily due to a lack of corporate sponsorship and ongoing city budget cuts. The SF Space Walk is organizing a week-long celebration hosted across multiple dispensaries and lounges.



San Francisco’s official 4/20 celebration at Golden Gate Park’s "Hippie Hill" has been canceled for the third consecutive year.

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Organizers stated that the sanctioned event was called off primarily due to a lack of corporate sponsorship and ongoing city budget cuts.

While the large-scale gathering at the park is not moving forward, marijuana enthusiasts have an alternative option this year. The SF Space Walk is organizing a week-long celebration hosted across multiple dispensaries and lounges.

City officials are discouraging crowds from gathering at Hippie Hill on April 20.

However, San Francisco parks officials acknowledged that many people will likely still show up to the park despite the lack of an official event.