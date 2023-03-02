San Francisco's 'Bucket Man,' known for his drumming on Market Street, dead at 64

If you've ever passed the Powell Street cable car turnaround in San Francisco, chances are you have seen the "Bucket Man."

Larry Hunt was a well-known figure on Market Street for many residents and visitors alike. Rain or shine, he was there pounding a variety of buckets, creating a one-of-a-kind beat.

Hunt died on Thursday at age 64, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

His homemade drum kit was made of 5-gallon drums, water jugs, and other odds and ends.

Hunt became known nationally when he appeared in the 2006 Will Smith movie "The Pursuit of Happyness" and on America’s Got Talent.

His cause of death was not released but friends told KTVU they believed it was an overdose.