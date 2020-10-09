San Francisco’s first Latina-owned cannabis dispensary opens in Union Square

San Francisco's first Latina-owned cannabis dispensary, STIIIZY, held its grand opening in Union Square on Friday.

The shop is located on 180 O'Farrell Street at Powell. The owner, Cindy De La Vega grew up in the projects of Sunnydale. As a survivor of domestic abuse, she says it has always been a dream of hers to own her own business.

"I don't come from money. So this is a big opportunity to show that if you do the work, it's going to pay off," she said.

De La Vega says she wants to set an example for all women and girls who hope to start their own business.

The Union Square location is the fourth flagship store for the dispensary. It is also the first to open through the city's cannabis equity program.

Cannabis dispensaries have been deemed essential and have been open during the pandemic. De La Vega says they are among the few businesses showing growth right now in San Francisco.