San Francisco's Great Highway park gets its official name

The Brief SF officials announced the new name for the new park at the Great Highway on Wednesday. Last month a lawsuit was filed to block the park. The park is set to debut to the public on Saturday, April 12 with a community celebration.



Sunset Dunes it is. San Francisco's Recreation and Park Department announced the official new name for the park along the Great Highway on Wednesday.

A park is born

What we know:

The name was announced after a Rec and Park special meeting where commissioners chose between five finalists where the public had input on naming the new park. The naming contest garnered 3,900 responses, which were whittled down to 3,200 potential names.

Officials said this response was overwhelming.

The finalists were Playland Parkway, Sunset Dunes, Great Parkway, Fog line and Plover Parkway.

The chosen name emerged after an hour of deliberation and public comment. The final vote came down to four who said yes, and two who said no to Sunset Dunes.

"Sunset Dunes beautifully reflects both the natural beauty and the iconic spirit of San Francisco," said Rec and Park General Manager Phil Ginsburg. "We are thrilled to officially welcome Sunset Dunes as a new, vibrant addition to our city’s treasured parks, offering an unforgettable coastal experience for generations to come."

SAN FRANCISCO - AUGUST 10: People bike and walk along Great Highway on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 in San Francisco, California. This is the last full week of car-free Great Highway. On August 16, it returns to cars five days a week. (Gabrielle Lurie/San Expand

The criteria for the name had to consider connection to nature, historical significance, community resonance, iconic placemaking and overall clarity, city officials said.

"Sunset Dunes will provide stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, lush coastal ecosystems, and attractions and programming to keep visitors engaged," officials with Rec and Park said in a news release.

The park will include areas for skateboarding, hammocks to relax on and other seating areas, public art installations, a bike pump track, fitness classes, and live music.

Not everyone is on board

The backstory:

The concept of the park has hit some roadblocks. Not everyone likes the idea of closing the Great Highway to traffic permanently, but Prop. K, which proposed this exact plan, won at the ballot box in November.

The 2-mile stretch of Great Highway officially closed to traffic on March 14.

Last month, a lawsuit was filed to block the park. Opponents of the newly-named Sunset Dunes argue plans were rushed through and did not follow the law. The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco Superior Court, said backers of the plans didn't do their due diligence on environmental concerns and said the state has final say on how roads are ultimately used, not cities.

Residents and businesses in the area are concerned with how traffic will be impacted. One local hardware store owner we spoke with previously said the park's creation will jam up 19th Avenue, making it unsafe for children, the elderly and will impact businesses.

Supervisor Joel Engardio, who oversees the area, has borne the brunt of the blame. Residents have begun an effort to have him recalled because the idea for the park was pitched by him. Signs both for and against the recall effort can be seen in the Sunset neighborhood.

With the community divided over the park, some have gone to the extreme by vandalizing artwork for the new park. Last month we reported on two instances of vandalism, including a mural that was defaced and graffiti that was spray painted on the closed highway itself.

What's next:

Sunset Dunes will be the largest pedestrian conversion project in California.

The park officially debuts on Saturday, April 12, during a community celebration held on Noriega Street from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.