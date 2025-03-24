Vandals once again target the planned park area of SF's Great Highway

article

The Brief The vandalism has since been cleaned. The new park at the ocean is set to open on April 12. This is the 2nd instance of vandalism at the park this month.



Officials say vandals left spray-painted messages on San Francisco's former Great Highway and in surrounding areas near Noreiga Street as plans for a future park, and the shutdown of the roadway, have left the local community divided.

What we know:

The messages – some critical of the road's closure – were discovered early Sunday morning, according to officials with the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department.

This is the second occurrence of vandalism in the area this month. A mural painted near Ocean Beach was vandalized and local artists working on artwork for the new park, approved by voters in November, told KTVU they were harassed.

In this latest instance, the highway appears to have been tagged with spray-painted messages. They read: "Gentrify", "Working Class", "Bad Idea", "Your [sic] bringing trouble…Open Highway", and "Can't afford to live here anymore."

The vandalism has since been removed. Park and Rec officials said rangers have increased their patrols in the area.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Vandalism at SF's former Great Highway. Photos courtesy San Francisco Recreation and Park Department. March 24, 2025.

"Resorting to vandalism is both counterproductive and frankly, ridiculous," said San Francisco Recreation and Park General Manager Phil Ginsburg. "There are countless constructive ways to engage in conversations about our city’s future, but spray-painting public spaces isn’t one of them. We’re focused on creating something beautiful for everyone, and that work will continue."

What's next:

Nonetheless, the park is set to open on April 12. Park officials on Monday said that 4,000 people flock to the area on weekends.

The Great Highway officially closed to traffic on March 14.

The park is also undergoing a naming contest where the public is encouraged to participate. Officials said more 1,700 people have weighed in on the list of finalists. The contest saw 4,200 entries in just a little more than two weeks.

The Source San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, previous KTVU reporting.