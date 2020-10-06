San Francisco's only outdoor pool reopens for lap swimming

The Mission Pool in San Francisco reopened for the first time since the shelter-in-place order.

The city's only outdoor pool now requires reservations, which must be made online.

Only lap swimming is allowed and swimmers must be at least 14 years old.

The showers and changing rooms are currently closed, so people are asked to come ready to swim.

Mission Pool is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. One-hour essions are $7.

San Francisco moved into the less-restrictive orange tier last week.

Advertisement



