San Francisco's Union Square boosts safety for in-person Black Friday shopping

Thanksgiving is Thursday, which means Black Friday is around the corner.

While the Bay Area will be giving thanks tomorrow, the following day, some will be in pursuit of deals, as it marks the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season.

San Francisco's Union Square was abuzz with shoppers getting a head start Wednesday.

Marisa Rodriguez of the Union Square Alliance said that the city's premier shopping district is already luring in customers with deals.

"People are trying to see what they may want, pre-sales," Rodriguez said. "The energy and excitement is palpable."

Shoppers said they are venturing back to Union Square after improved safety measures in the area, adding that nothing can beat the experience of shopping in person.



"We came down here to get some hot cocoa, to experience the Christmas tree, to see all the lights in the city," said Jenee Rojas. "Do some holiday shopping, sometimes it's nice to be out in person instead of behind a computer screen."

That sense of security is by design.

San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott said work has been underway for months to make Union Square welcoming and safe, including more offices in the area.

"Union Square is always busy this week of the holiday season," said Scott. "We have upped our deployment with officers who are specifically assigned to the Union Square detail."

Scott said that move has already proven successful, with officers interrupting overnight burglary attempts and arresting suspects on scene.

He also pointed to new technology the city has adopted, including drones and cameras to monitor critical areas and track down criminals if they strike.

However, Scott said shoppers also need to be mindful of their security even with thousands fewer car break-ins this year than the previous year.

"Just be aware of what's going on around you, make sure that you're watching out for each other and your neighbors," said Scott. "Don't leave physical things in your car, because that's a target for car break-ins as well."

The Union Square Alliance said with all the safety precautions in place, now is the time for shoppers to come out and shop in person.