San Fransokyo: Disneyland creates mashup of SF, Tokyo
SAN FRANCISCO - Changes are coming to Disney California Adventure park.
Disney is transforming the Pacific Wharf area of the park into "San Fransokyo."
It's a fictional mash-up of San Francisco and Tokyo, from the Disney movie, Big Hero 6.
San Francisco landmarks, such as the Golden Gate Bridge, will be reimagined with a Japanese style.
The Disney attraction will feature new restaurants and a beer garden.
The transformation is expected to be complete this summer.