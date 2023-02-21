San Fransokyo: Disneyland creates mashup of SF, Tokyo

Changes are coming to Disney California Adventure park.

Disney is transforming the Pacific Wharf area of the park into "San Fransokyo."

It's a fictional mash-up of San Francisco and Tokyo, from the Disney movie, Big Hero 6.

San Francisco landmarks, such as the Golden Gate Bridge, will be reimagined with a Japanese style.

The Disney attraction will feature new restaurants and a beer garden.

The transformation is expected to be complete this summer.