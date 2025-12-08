Family identifies man killed in San Jose hookah lounge shooting

The Brief A shooting early Sunday outside the 818 Hookah Lounge in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood left one man dead and three others injured. Surveillance video showed dozens of people fleeing and a group leaving in a black vehicle minutes before officers reached the scene. The family of 25-year-old Elijah Dominguez identified him as the man killed, as police continue investigating what is now San Jose’s 25th homicide of the year.



San Jose police on Monday provided few new details about a weekend shooting at a hookah lounge that left one man dead and three others injured.

Surveillance video shows aftermath

What we know:

The shooting happened early Sunday in the city’s Willow Glen neighborhood near Lincoln and Curtner avenues.

Security video from a neighboring business shows about two dozen people running north on Lincoln Avenue away from the 818 Hookah Lounge around 2:52 a.m.

The footage then shows a group getting into what appears to be a black vehicle at 2:55 a.m. By 2:58 a.m., that vehicle is gone, and people are seen walking in multiple directions.

Police say they received reports of the shooting at 2:58 a.m., but when officers arrived, there were no victims at the scene.

Investigators later learned that four people had self-transported to local hospitals, where one victim was pronounced dead.

Neighborhood concerns grow

What they're saying:

Nearby residents expressed concern about the violence.

"I was surprised. You know, I live two blocks away so it is concerning for sure," said Sean Manning, a Willow Glen resident, who said he has heard reports of unusual activity at the lounge. "Everyone has kind of questioned that business."

Two residents who live above the lounge told KTVU they heard gunshots in the middle of the night and were not allowed to return home until police finished their investigation.

Others said they were shaken.

"I was just shocked. I never see police cars or shootings or anything in this neighborhood. We have lived here for like 30 years," said M.J. Freeman, another Willow Glen resident.

Security video also shows an officer searching neighboring businesses with a flashlight at 4:25 a.m. as the investigation continued into the morning.

Victim identified by family

Dig deeper:

Though police have not officially released the victim’s name, the family of 25-year-old Elijah Dominguez of San Jose identified him as the man killed in the shooting.

A memorial was set up on the sidewalk outside the family’s East San Jose home, where friends and relatives gathered Monday to pay their respects.

Investigation ongoing

On Monday afternoon, police said two of the wounded victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while a third remains in critical condition.

The homicide unit is continuing to investigate the case, which marks San Jose’s 25th homicide of the year.