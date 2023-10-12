Expand / Collapse search

San Jose animal shelter to be audited after animals found dead

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose animal shelter will be audited because of a growing number of animals found dead.

The city launched an audit following a Mercury News investigation.

Last month, veterinarians, rescue partners and volunteers told the news organization that the shelter's cats weren't receiving adequate medical care. 

And data shows the live-release rate dropped from 90 percent in 2020 to 75 percent this year.

The shelter's director says he agrees with the audit and acknowledged the shelter is facing challenges.
 