Video shows vandals tagging San Jose business with antisemitic graffiti, swastikas

A Jewish-owned business in San Jose was the target of antisemitic graffiti.

Workers opened up shop on Tuesday and found their vans covered in swastikas.

The owner says three men spent just a few minutes defacing their vans with swastikas in what's being described as a cowardly hate crime.

Lior Zeevi is disturbed and upset over the graffiti. Zeevi, who is Jewish, owns HVAC and Insulation Gurus in San Jose, where company vans were spray-painted overnight.

"I think it's weak people that have nothing better to do," Zeevi said.

Zeevi has been in business for about a decade, making sure people keep cool and have heat. The vandalism is a sobering reminder that he's not insulated from hate.

"Very sad, very disappointing that that's what people [think they are] angry for. To do this kind of bad thing. It makes no sense. This kind of hate," Zeevi said.

San Jose police came to take a report and review surveillance video.

"Our only response to hate is to do more light. To do more good. To do more kindness," said Mendel Weinfeld, a rabbi at San Jose's Chabad House.

Weinfeld lent his support to a business he identifies on his website as a local Jewish business.

"It's very sad to see this. Just for being Jewish. A business who actually supports the community," he said.

California's fight against antisemitism

The vandalism comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom, citing a report by the Anti-Defamation League, said California is the top state fighting antisemitism.

Teresa Drenick of the Northern California American Jewish Committee welcomes that news, but said what happened in San Jose is disturbing.

"It's a symbol that evokes pure terror in the heart of any Jew who sees it. What it says to us is ‘we hate you.'"

Rabbi Weinfeld is waiting for a day where things have changed.

"We await the day that such things will never happen. We await the day of just goodness and kindness in the world," he said.

