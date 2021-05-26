San Jose approves Google's downtown campus, bringing thousands of jobs to the city

After more than three years of negotiations and planning, the San Jose City Council on Tuesday voted to approve Google's massive development project in the downtown area.

The project would bring thousands of jobs, homes, and restaurants and businesses to the area.

Tuesday night's vote approved an 80-acre urban village and tech campus surrounding the Diridon Station and SAP Center.

The fund will be controlled by and used at the discretion of a 13-member community advisory committee.

There was some initial pushback: The project received opposition from the San Jose Sharks because there was concern it would create issues near the SAP Center.

But now, community leaders say they are more than happy with the tech giant's investment.

"Thank you to Google and the team for wanting to invest and grow in San Jose [and in] our entire community," said Councilmember Matt Haney, District 10.

The council's decision clears the last hurdle for Google's massive investment of more than $1 billion in that area.

Mayor Sam Liccardo said the project will deliver a billion dollars in public benefit.

In a statement, Liccardo added that the project will "enable San Jose to lead the nation, not merely in economic recovery from this pandemic, but in an equitable recovery."

After much debate and negotiating, Liccardo said he's happy with the community, businesses, community leaders, and Google's tenacity to stay on the road to success.

"The road to success is dotted with many attempted parking spaces and it’s rare that an expression actually holds truth. So I want to thank the extraordinary team that kept us on the road to success," Liccardo said.

Construction is expected to start as early as 2022.