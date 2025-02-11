San Jose man arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking 16-year-old
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose man was arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking a 16-year-old, police said.
Human Trafficking Task Force
What we know:
Dante Lee Price, 23, was arrested Friday after the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit found evidence linking him to a human trafficking case involving a minor. The case was then referred to the department's Human Trafficking Task Force.
Through further investigation, detectives determined that Price was trafficking a 16-year-old survivor for commercial sex.
Featured
The teen was rescued and provided with resources.
Price was booked on suspicion of human trafficking a minor.
More victims
What they're saying:
Authorities said the investigation into Price is ongoing, as they suspect there are more victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Reyes at 4530@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 537-1224.
The Source: The San Jose Police Department