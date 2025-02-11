San Jose man arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking 16-year-old

article

The Brief Dante Lee Price, 23, is suspected of sex trafficking a 16-year-old, according to the San Jose Police Department. The teen was rescued and provided with resources. Authorities suspect there are more victims.



A San Jose man was arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking a 16-year-old, police said.

Human Trafficking Task Force

What we know:

Dante Lee Price, 23, was arrested Friday after the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit found evidence linking him to a human trafficking case involving a minor. The case was then referred to the department's Human Trafficking Task Force.

Through further investigation, detectives determined that Price was trafficking a 16-year-old survivor for commercial sex.

The teen was rescued and provided with resources.

Price was booked on suspicion of human trafficking a minor.

More victims

What they're saying:

Authorities said the investigation into Price is ongoing, as they suspect there are more victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Reyes at 4530@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 537-1224.