San Jose man arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking 16-year-old

By
Published  February 11, 2025 1:27pm PST
San Jose
Dante Lee Price, of San Jose, is accused of sex trafficking a 16-year-old girl. (San Jose Police Department)

    • Dante Lee Price, 23, is suspected of sex trafficking a 16-year-old, according to the San Jose Police Department.
    • The teen was rescued and provided with resources.
    • Authorities suspect there are more victims.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose man was arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking a 16-year-old, police said.

Dante Lee Price, 23, was arrested Friday after the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit found evidence linking him to a human trafficking case involving a minor. The case was then referred to the department's Human Trafficking Task Force. 

Through further investigation, detectives determined that Price was trafficking a 16-year-old survivor for commercial sex.

The teen was rescued and provided with resources.

Price was booked on suspicion of human trafficking a minor.

More victims

Authorities said the investigation into Price is ongoing, as they suspect there are more victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Reyes at 4530@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 537-1224.

