San Jose bicyclist hit by car 11 years ago dies from injuries

A bicyclist who was hit by a car in San Jose 11 years ago and placed into long-term care has died from his injuries, police said Thursday.

The crash was reported about 12:20 p.m. on March 4, 2013, when a woman driving a Toyota Corolla hit a man riding a bicycle near Azucar and Discovery avenues in South San Jose.

Both the car and bicyclist were headed east on Azucar when the collision occurred, police said.

The man riding the bicycle was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later stabilized. He was placed into long-term care due to the extent of his injuries.

He died on Oct. 22, police said. His name was not released.