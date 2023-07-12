San Jose bicyclist succumbs her to hit-and-run injuries, unknown suspect at large

A woman who was struck on her bicycle in San Jose by a hit-and-run driver has died, the San Jose Police Department said on Wednesday.

Just before midnight on June 3, officers responded to the area of Monterey Road and Curtner Avenue to investigate a major injury hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Police say that the woman was traveling on her bike eastbound across Monterey Road outside of a crosswalk. A driver in a vehicle was traveling northbound on Monterey, struck her, and then fled the scene. The identity of the driver and his or her vehicle are still unknown.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was stabilized and then transferred to a care facility. Unfortunately, on July 8, she succumbed to her injuries and died. Her identity will be released after her next of kin is notified, police said.

This is an active investigation, and police are looking for anyone who might have witnessed this collision. Contact Det. Dellicarpini at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.