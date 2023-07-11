Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run of Oakland grandmother

Police announced on Tuesday that the driver responsible for the fatal hit-and-run of a 73-year-old grandmother in Oakland last month has been arrested.

The Oakland Police Department, assisted by the U.S. Marshals, took the unidentified driver into custody. However, law enforcement officials have not disclosed the suspect's name or provided information regarding the location of the arrest.

The incident occurred on June 16 when Santu Maya was struck by a black Mercedes-Benz while crossing the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue. Surveillance footage revealed that Maya was walking behind her daughter and granddaughter at the time of the collision. In the video, Maya can be seen bending down to retrieve something before attempting to catch up to her family when the Mercedes hits her and then flees the scene.

Maya suffered a severe head injury and later died at a hospital.

At the time, police said Maya was in a crosswalk when she was hit and that speed and street racing appeared to be contributing factors in her death.

Maya had recently immigrated to the U.S. from Thailand to be with her family.

Editor's note: There are discrepancies on Santu Maya's age. Based on previous interviews with relatives, she is 73 years old.