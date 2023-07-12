Expand / Collapse search

Bicyclist killed in Oakland hit-and-run

By KTVU Staff
Oakland
Oakland police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a bicyclist.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are searching for the driver and who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday morning, authorities said. 

The crash occurred in the Fruitvale neighborhood, in the area of 29th Avenue and International Boulevard.

The crime scene was taped off as officers investigated and searched for the driver who fled the scene.

Video from the aftermath showed a bicycle lying on the curb and a silver or light blue colored sedan with its airbags deployed nearby.

No further details were immediately released.

