Bicyclist killed in Oakland hit-and-run
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are searching for the driver and who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The crash occurred in the Fruitvale neighborhood, in the area of 29th Avenue and International Boulevard.
SEE ALSO: Parents want justice for 20-year-old daughter killed in Oakland hit-and-run
The crime scene was taped off as officers investigated and searched for the driver who fled the scene.
Video from the aftermath showed a bicycle lying on the curb and a silver or light blue colored sedan with its airbags deployed nearby.
No further details were immediately released.
Featured