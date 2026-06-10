Body found at San Jose waste facility under investigation
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered Wednesday afternoon at a waste facility in San Jose.
Officers responded around 12:50 p.m. to a waste facility in the 700 block of Los Esteros Road, where a deceased person was found, according to the San Jose Police Department. The location appears to be the GreenWaste Zanker Resource Recovery Facility.
Investigation ongoing
What we know:
The police department said investigators are working to determine how the body ended up at the facility. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.
Officials have not released the person's identity.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.
The Source: This report was written based on information from the San Jose Police Department.