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Body found at San Jose waste facility under investigation

By
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose
Published June 10, 2026 2:43 PM PDT
Published June 10, 2026 2:43 PM PDT
Body found at San Jose waste facility
Body found at San Jose waste facility

Body found at San Jose waste facility

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body that was found at a San Jose waste facility. 

The Brief

    • A deceased person was found Wednesday afternoon at a waste facility in the 700 block of Los Esteros Road in San Jose, police said.
    • Investigators are working to determine how the body ended up at the facility, which appears to be the GreenWaste Zanker Resource Recovery Facility.
    • The person's identity has not been released, and the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered Wednesday afternoon at a waste facility in San Jose.

Officers responded around 12:50 p.m. to a waste facility in the 700 block of Los Esteros Road, where a deceased person was found, according to the San Jose Police Department. The location appears to be the GreenWaste Zanker Resource Recovery Facility.

Investigation ongoing

What we know:

The police department said investigators are working to determine how the body ended up at the facility. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Officials have not released the person's identity.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.

The Source: This report was written based on information from the San Jose Police Department.

San JoseCrime and Public Safety