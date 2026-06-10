Body found at San Jose waste facility under investigation

The Brief A deceased person was found Wednesday afternoon at a waste facility in the 700 block of Los Esteros Road in San Jose, police said. Investigators are working to determine how the body ended up at the facility, which appears to be the GreenWaste Zanker Resource Recovery Facility. The person's identity has not been released, and the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.



Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered Wednesday afternoon at a waste facility in San Jose.

Officers responded around 12:50 p.m. to a waste facility in the 700 block of Los Esteros Road, where a deceased person was found, according to the San Jose Police Department. The location appears to be the GreenWaste Zanker Resource Recovery Facility.

Investigation ongoing

What we know:

The police department said investigators are working to determine how the body ended up at the facility. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Officials have not released the person's identity.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.