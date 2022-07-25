San Jose brawl leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Police in San Jose said one person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an alleged fight.

The brawl happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on West Saint John Street at Market Street, near San Pedro Square, according to officials.

Police said they found the injured man at the scene and took him to the hospital.

They said they don't have a suspect or a motive in the beating.

Last week a bar fight in San Jose led to the death of a 21-year-old construction worker named Lalo.

Police said he was beaten by multiple men and left to die on the street.

Responding officers performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.



