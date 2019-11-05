San Jose CHP officer goes into retirement with emotional final "off-duty" call

After 31 years of service, a California Highway Patrol officer in San Jose made his final radio call with an emotional sign-off into retirement.

In a video posted on CHP San Jose's Facebook's page, Sgt. Chris King is seen in his patrol car as he identified himself on the radio and gave his final 10-10, a law enforcement code signalling that an officer is going off duty.

CHP Sgt. Chris King makes final 10-10 call, retiring after 31 years of service.

Clearly moved by the moment, King continued his goodbye by saying, "God bless the sheepdog and all who serve," as he thanked his CHP colleagues and fellow officers. .

On the other side of the radio, a member of the CHP responded with words of gratitude and praise, moving King to tears.

"You've made a tremendous impact on the people you worked with, in the service of the people of California," the officer said. "Congratulations on your well-deserved retirement. We wish you the best."

The radio call was cleared, and King responded with an emotional, "Thank you, all."

