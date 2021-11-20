Expand / Collapse search

San Jose church remembers victims of tragic stabbing

By KTVU staff
San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A church in the South Bay is marking the one-year anniversary of a deadly stabbing.

The tragic stabbing happened at Grace Baptist Church and left 2 people dead and 3 others hurt.

At the time of the stabbings the church had opened its doors to shelter people who needed to get out of the cold and had nowhere else to go.

Mayor Sam Liccardo claimed the tragedy could have been prevented if it were not for an "ill-conceived" immigration policy.

To honor the victims, the church is holding activities throughout Saturday, including a Silicon Valley Pride Trans day of remembrance and a healing concert at night.