San Jose city employees almost 100% vaccinated

By KTVU staff
San Jose
San Jose city workers showing high rate of vaccination

Nearly all San Jose city employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose is reporting progress in getting employees inoculated against the coronavirus.

The city says that 94% of public employees are now vaccinated, including 91% of the police department and 94% of the fire department.

Fewer than 10 employees will be disciplined for their unvaccinated status, officials say.

After first serving a week-long unpaid suspension those workers have the option to test twice a week, according to an agreement.

SEE ALSO: San Jose City Council approves mayor's vaccine mandate following chaotic meeting

Those employees will be allowed to work on a staggered schedule to avoid negative impacts on city services. 

If city workers aren't vaccinated by Dec. 31, they can face disciplinary measures up to termination.

San Jose mandated vaccination for employees in August following a surge in Delta variant infections.