San Jose community leaders urge Our Lady of Guadalupe worshipers to celebrate at home

Community leaders in San Jose are issuing a plea, right before a big Catholic holiday. They say don't come to church to celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe this weekend. Stay home instead. They're worried about the impact a big gathering would have.

Normally the celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe would bring 10,000 people to the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in San Jose.

But in the midst of a pandemic, this is no normal year.

"And we cannot have 10,000 people, that would be a disaster, a health disaster. And so we're encouraging people to stay home," said San Jose Bishop Oscar Cantu.

The advice is to stay home this weekend and worship from there. City and county officials say it's imperative for the Latinx community that has already been hard hit by COVID-19.

"We know that on the east side of San Jose, COVID-19 has a target on this community. We are seeing the highest incident, the highest concentration of the entire county is on the east side of San Jose, and the highest loss of life," says city council member Magdalena Carrasco.

Advertisement

And with ICU beds filling fast, officials say something needs to change.

They plan to do vaccine outreach in the community. And they've already launched an at-home testing program with volunteers going door to door with swabs.

"We don't want anybody to be afraid of those individuals who are highly trained, highly skilled. And your information is going to be private," said Carrasco.

Officials say now is the time to take safety protocols seriously, even if it means changing holiday traditions.

"Everything during this pandemic has been different. And the celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe is going to be different. It has to be different," says Cantu.

They say the health and welfare of the community is at stake.

"And the message today really is sacrificing today, really ensures the celebration of many many more years to come," says Carrasco.

For Our Lady of Guadalupe this weekend, the Diocese suggests making a small altar at home and watching a mass on tv or online.