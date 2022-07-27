San Jose crew responds to fire at Holder's Country Inn

A fire broke out at the restaurant of Holder's Country Inn in San Jose early Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Fire officials responded to the fire on S De Anza Blvd around 4:15 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the restaurant upon arrival, authorities said.

SEE ALSO: Mega Millions: People flock to San Jose store with history of selling winning lottery tickets

"It might have started in the back corner of the restaurant, possibly talking with the owners sounds like that might be the kitchen area," Captain Christopher Pickup told KTVU.

Fire officials said the building is completely damaged, but no injuries were reported.