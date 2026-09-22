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San Jose man flags down police officer, confesses to alleged homicide: SJPD

By
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose
Published September 22, 2026 1:02 PM PDT
Published September 22, 2026 1:02 PM PDT
article

Marcelino Castro, 28, of San Jose, was arrested by San Jose police in connection to two homicides. He faces two murder charges. (Photo: San Jose Police Department)

The Brief

    • According to police, the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Marcelino Castro, flagged down an officer Saturday just after 5 p.m.
    • During the course of the investigation, police say Castro detailed a second homicide – which led police to Autumn Parkway and Coleman Avenue, where they found a second victim.
    • Police have not detailed any other details on a potential motive or circumstances surrounding the homicides.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man in San Jose is facing murder charges after authorities say he approached a police officer and told the officer he'd just committed a homicide. 

Suspect alleged he committed two homicides

What we know:

According to police, the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Marcelino Castro, flagged down an officer Saturday just after 5 p.m. Officers then responded to the area of Lelong Avenue and Alma Avenue, where they found the deceased victim. 

During the course of the investigation, police say Castro detailed a second homicide – which led police to Autumn Parkway and Coleman Avenue, where they found a second victim.

Castro was booked into the Santa Clara County jail on two counts of murder. 

Unknown motive, circumstances

What we don't know:

Police have not shared any other details on a potential motive or circumstances surrounding the homicides. 

The two victims have not been identified.

There have been a total of 21 homicides in San Jose this year. 

What you can do:

Those with information related to the investigation, suspect or victims are asked to contact the San Jose Police Department by email at 3829@sanjoseca.gov or 4339@sanjoseca.gov,  or by phone at 408-277-5283.

The Source: Information in this story came from the San Jose Police Department.

San JoseCrime and Public Safety