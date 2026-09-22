San Jose man flags down police officer, confesses to alleged homicide: SJPD

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The Brief According to police, the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Marcelino Castro, flagged down an officer Saturday just after 5 p.m. During the course of the investigation, police say Castro detailed a second homicide – which led police to Autumn Parkway and Coleman Avenue, where they found a second victim. Police have not detailed any other details on a potential motive or circumstances surrounding the homicides.



A man in San Jose is facing murder charges after authorities say he approached a police officer and told the officer he'd just committed a homicide.

Suspect alleged he committed two homicides

What we know:

According to police, the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Marcelino Castro, flagged down an officer Saturday just after 5 p.m. Officers then responded to the area of Lelong Avenue and Alma Avenue, where they found the deceased victim.

During the course of the investigation, police say Castro detailed a second homicide – which led police to Autumn Parkway and Coleman Avenue, where they found a second victim.

Castro was booked into the Santa Clara County jail on two counts of murder.

Unknown motive, circumstances

What we don't know:

Police have not shared any other details on a potential motive or circumstances surrounding the homicides.

The two victims have not been identified.

There have been a total of 21 homicides in San Jose this year.

What you can do:

Those with information related to the investigation, suspect or victims are asked to contact the San Jose Police Department by email at 3829@sanjoseca.gov or 4339@sanjoseca.gov, or by phone at 408-277-5283.