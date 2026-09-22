San Jose man flags down police officer, confesses to alleged homicide: SJPD
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man in San Jose is facing murder charges after authorities say he approached a police officer and told the officer he'd just committed a homicide.
Suspect alleged he committed two homicides
What we know:
According to police, the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Marcelino Castro, flagged down an officer Saturday just after 5 p.m. Officers then responded to the area of Lelong Avenue and Alma Avenue, where they found the deceased victim.
During the course of the investigation, police say Castro detailed a second homicide – which led police to Autumn Parkway and Coleman Avenue, where they found a second victim.
Castro was booked into the Santa Clara County jail on two counts of murder.
Unknown motive, circumstances
What we don't know:
Police have not shared any other details on a potential motive or circumstances surrounding the homicides.
The two victims have not been identified.
There have been a total of 21 homicides in San Jose this year.
What you can do:
Those with information related to the investigation, suspect or victims are asked to contact the San Jose Police Department by email at 3829@sanjoseca.gov or 4339@sanjoseca.gov, or by phone at 408-277-5283.
The Source: Information in this story came from the San Jose Police Department.