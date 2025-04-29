San Jose engineer pleads guilty to bombing PG&E transformers

The Brief Peter Karasev pleaded guilty to bombing PG&E transformers in San Jose in separate attacks. He admitted that the attacks were premeditated. The bombings left thousands of residents without power.



A San Jose engineer pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to bombing two Pacific Gas and Electric transformers in separate attacks.

Defendant admitted to crimes

What we know:

According to the plea agreement, Peter Karasev, 38, admitted to bombing a PG&E transformer in December 2022 and January 2023 which left 1,500 residents and businesses in the South Bay without power for 16 hours.

Surveillance footage and cellphone tracking tied Karasev to the 2022 explosion in front of a Macy's department store at Westfield Oakridge Mall and then the 2023 bombing near the Plaza Del Rey shopping center.

Homemade explosives

What they're saying:

Federal prosecutors said in both bombings, Karasev used homemade explosive devices to cause significant destruction and widespread power outages in the San Jose area.

"Attacks on America’s critical infrastructure are attacks targeting the heart of our nation’s security. They will be treated like the grave threat they are to our country," said Sue J. Bai, head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

Related article

When investigators searched his home following his arrest in October 2023, they found a trove of explosive devices and hazardous chemicals, according to acting U.S. Attorney Patrick D. Robbins for the Northern District of California.

Karasev admitted that the attacks were premeditated and deliberate. He conducted extensive internet searches regarding explosive materials, infrastructure attacks, and geopolitical conflicts.

Authorities said Karasev is highly skilled. His LinkedIn profile showed that he was a senior machine learning engineer.

Karasev faces over 10 years in prison.