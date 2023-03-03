Suspect in San Jose explosives case allegedly blew up PG&E equipment

A San Jose man who was arrested for allegedly having explosives and drug-making materials in his home was accused Friday by police of being involved with recent two blast that damaged PG&E equipment.

Peter Karasev, 35, will be arraigned Friday where more details will be released about his case.

But San Jose police already said that the married father of two is connected to an explosion on Jan. 5 in a PG&E equipment box on Snell Avenue in South San Jose. They claimed there is also evidence tying him to another explosion of PG&E property on Dec. 8 on Thornwood Drive. They did not elaborate on what evidence linked him to the detonations.

A bomb squad will be investigating Karasev's home on Potomac Court for several days, police said.

Though there was allegedly a large amount of explosive material and dangerous chemicals used to manufacture illegal drugs found in the home, authorities have said there is no threat to others.