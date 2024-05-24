1 killed in San Jose crash involving big-rig on Highway 101

One person was killed when a big rig collided with a sedan Friday on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said at 2:30 p.m. that the two left lanes of southbound Highway 101 north of Blossom Hill Road were closed and would remain closed for "several hours" for investigators.

Hazardous materials workers are also at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 11:15 a.m. CHP officials said about 15 gallons of fuel spilled.

No other injuries were reported.