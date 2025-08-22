Expand / Collapse search

San Jose father arrested in killing of 5-month-old son

Published  August 22, 2025 3:42pm PDT
San Jose
Julian Taylor, 27, has been arrested in the death of his infant son, according to the San Jose Police Department.

    • Julian Taylor, 27, was arrested in the death of his five-month-old son in San Jose.
    • The medical examiner determined the infant died from multiple traumatic injuries.
    • Taylor was arrested on Monday in Palmdale.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose man was arrested Monday in connection with the killing of his 5-month-old son, police said.

Report came in of an unconscious baby 

What we know:

On Nov. 3, 2024, officers responded to the 4500 block of The Woods Drive for a report of an infant who was unconscious and not breathing, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The baby boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died six days later.

A homicide investigation was launched, and the baby’s father, Julian Taylor, 27, was identified as a potential suspect.

Baby's death ruled a homicide 

Dig deeper:

In July 2025, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner determined the boy had died from multiple traumatic injuries and ruled the death a homicide.

With the assistance of the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Taylor on July 28.

Taylor was arrested on Monday in Palmdale.

He was transported back to San Jose and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of child abuse resulting in death.

