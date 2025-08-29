San Jose fire burns at former Mexican youth center

Investigators in San Jose are now trying to determine the cause of an early Friday morning fire at a building that once housed a Mexican youth center.

The fire was first reported shortly after 1 a.m. at the former site of the Mexican American Community Services Agency on Sinclair Drive.

The fire quickly grew to three alarms and appears to have destroyed the building.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews will remain on the scene for the next few hours to watch out for flare-ups.